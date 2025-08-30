DT
PT
Sirsa inaugurates Women's Hockey League, leads cleanliness drive at Rajouri Garden

Sirsa inaugurates Women’s Hockey League, leads cleanliness drive at Rajouri Garden

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:55 AM Aug 30, 2025 IST
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa participates in a 'Swachhata Abhiyan' in Shyam Nagar on Friday.
The Women’s Hockey League 2025 got underway on Friday at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Ashok Nagar, in the presence of MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Delhi’s Minister for Industries, Food & Supplies and Environment, Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Congratulating the players, Sirsa said, “Empowering our daughters through education as well as sport is the surest way to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. Every goal you score today is a goal for India’s future.”

The opening match featured Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Janakpuri, cheered on by more than 600 students, teachers and parents. The tournament would see four days of round-robin matches, culminating in the semi-finals and grand finale on September 1. MP Sehrawat flagged off the event and later joined students for a hockey skills demonstration.

Earlier in the day, Sirsa led a large-scale cleanliness drive in Shyam Nagar as part of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s ‘Delhi ko Koode Se Aazadi’ campaign, observed during Swachhta Month. The drive saw participation from Residents’ Welfare Associations, schoolchildren and market bodies, who helped clear litter from local streets and parks.

Information booths set up by the MCD educated residents on composting, alternatives to plastic and the upcoming Swachh Survekshan.

