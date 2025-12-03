Sirsa reviews TERI study, directs action on Yamuna pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday reviewed a comprehensive study by TERI on microplastics, frothing and chemical pollution in the Yamuna. He directed departments concerned to adopt time-bound strategy to revive the river.

The study involved the collection and analysis of nearly 100 water samples from over 50 critical locations along the Delhi stretch of the Yamuna, including major drains, industrial areas and sewage treatment outlets.

TERI scientists highlighted seasonal and spatial trends of pollution, identifying hotspots where untreated sewage, industrial effluents and solid waste contribute to frothing, chemical contamination and microplastic load.

Sirsa said, “The findings shared by TERI give us a roadmap to tackle microplastics, frothing and other pollutants by acting simultaneously on sewage, industries, solid waste and citizen behaviour.”

During the meeting, TERI also presented a department-wise action plan recommending measures such as upgrading sewage treatment plants and common effluent treatment plants, establishing decentralised effluent treatment units and strengthening enforcement against illegal discharges.

Other proposals included public awareness campaigns, health surveys in vulnerable communities, better solid waste management and real-time dashboards to monitor pollution and compliance.

“The Delhi Government will carefully assess and implement suitable recommendations through the departments concerned so that every intervention leads to measurable improvement in Yamuna’s water quality,” Sirsa said.

Sirsa emphasised a data-driven approach to cleaning the river, directing senior officials from Environment, Industries, Health, Jal Board, Urban Development and civic bodies to prepare time-bound plans, prioritise pollution hotspots and submit regular progress reports.

The minister announced the formation of a specialised inter-departmental coordination cell to ensure seamless implementation and monitoring of Yamuna cleaning.