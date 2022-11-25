Sisodia calls on voters to end BJP's 'misrule'

New Delhi, November 24
People should vote for the AAP to end BJP’s “failure and misrule” in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said here on Thursday.
Sisodia, who held ‘nukkad sabha’ at nine wards of Aadarsh Nagar, Wazirpur and Model Town on Thursday, said AAP’s vision was to make Delhi the most beautiful capital of the world in the next five years. The senior AAP leader took note of the civic issues being faced by the public during these street meetings.
Raising the “garbage mismanagement” issue in Delhi once again, he said, “People should take selfies with the mountains of garbage because, after December 7, Delhi will get rid of it soon. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has prepared a blue-print to eliminate the mountains of garbage from Delhi.” He alleged that when the public questions the leaders of the BJP about what they did in the past 15 years in the MCD.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe
Reacting to the allegation, BJP's Manoj Tiwari says, 'I am c...
Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart
Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...
16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal
The bus driver couldn't negotiate a curve leading to the mis...
Vigilance Bureau starts probing 'disproportionate assets' case against former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni
Vigilance SSP Varinder Singh confirms the development saying...