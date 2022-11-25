Sisodia calls on voters to end BJP's 'misrule'

PTI

New Delhi, November 24

People should vote for the AAP to end BJP’s “failure and misrule” in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said here on Thursday.

Sisodia, who held ‘nukkad sabha’ at nine wards of Aadarsh Nagar, Wazirpur and Model Town on Thursday, said AAP’s vision was to make Delhi the most beautiful capital of the world in the next five years. The senior AAP leader took note of the civic issues being faced by the public during these street meetings.

Raising the “garbage mismanagement” issue in Delhi once again, he said, “People should take selfies with the mountains of garbage because, after December 7, Delhi will get rid of it soon. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has prepared a blue-print to eliminate the mountains of garbage from Delhi.” He alleged that when the public questions the leaders of the BJP about what they did in the past 15 years in the MCD.