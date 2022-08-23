Sisodia may be arrested in 2 to 3 days, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Bhavnagar, August 23
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, facing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the national capital’s excise policy, may be arrested in two to three days, CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.
Looking at the enthusiasm of the youth in Gujarat, it appears Sisodia may be arrested in two to three days instead of 10 days he believed earlier, said Kejriwal, who is on a tour of the BJP-ruled state where Assembly polls are due by the year-end.
He was speaking at a townhall programme in Bhavnagar.
Sisodia, who was also present at the event, said the growing enthusiasm among the people of Gujarat in supporting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat was the reason behind the CBI action against him.
The central agency had raided Sisodia’s residence last week in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.
