Sisodia moves SC for bail in excise policy scam cases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 6

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in cases registered against him by the CBI and the ED in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Challenges two Delhi HC orders Ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has challenged two orders of the Delhi High Court dismissing his bail pleas

The cases are of corruption and money laundering registered against Sisodia by the CBI and the ED

Sisodia is in the custody of the CBI and Enforcement Directorate since his arrest on February 26

Sisodia has challenged two orders of the Delhi High Court dismissing his bail pleas in cases of corruption and money laundering registered against him by the CBI and the ED, respectively.

The CBI and the ED registered cases against Sisodia after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged excise policy scam on the basis of a report by the Delhi Chief Secretary. Sisodia, who also held the excise portfolio among many as Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26. Later, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him on March 9 in a money laundering case. He continues to be in custody since then. He resigned from the Cabinet on February 28.

The High Court had on May 30 denied bail to him in the excise policy scam case being probed by the CBI, saying having been the Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister, he was a “high-profile” person who had the potential to influence the witnesses.

On July 3, the High Court had declined him bail in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the city government’s excise policy, holding the charges against him were “very serious in nature”. Sisodia, a senior AAP leader, has denied the allegations and asserted that he’s innocent.

The probe agencies alleged that in collusion with others, Sisodia granted liquor licences to a group of businesspersons from the South in lieu of kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore as the now-withdrawn excise policy of 2021-22 was tweaked and profit margins changed to benefit these traders.