Sisodia planted emails to show public approval for policy, ED tells SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

The Enforcement Directorate today opposed the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam, alleging that he planted fabricated emails to show that there was a public approval for the policy.

“We have evidence that Sisodia had emails planted. These have been received not only in the official e-mail account of the Excise Department but even in his personal email account. The content of the e-mails was given by Sisodia that suited his agenda,” the ED counsel told Special Judge MK Nagpal during the hearing of Sisodia’s bail plea.

The directions to send these pre-drafted emails were given to Zakir Khan, Chairman of Delhi Minorities’ Commission, who then asked his interns to send these emails, the ED counsel submitted. “Fabricated emails were sent to show that there was a public approval for the policy. This is a sham approval… Illegal ecosystem was created to give benefits to the liquor cartels in lieu of kickbacks,” the counsel said.

The Special Judge deferred the hearing to April 18 to enable the counsel for the accused to respond to the ED’s allegations.

The ED’s special public prosecutor said the probe agency wanted to show him the case diary, but Sisodia’s counsel opposed it. “Sealed cover business should go. If something is used against me to deny me my liberty… If they are relying on something behind my back, it should be put to me as well,” the defence counsel submitted.

The ED, however, said that the 60 days, the period allowed to a probe agency after the arrest of the accused to complete the probe was not over. “We will put it to you after 60 days,” the ED counsel said.

The agency had on April 5 told the Special Court that the investigation into the money laundering against Sisodia was at a “crucial” stage and it had found fresh evidence of his complicity in the crime. (With PTI Inputs)