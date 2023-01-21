Sisodia resends proposal

New Delhi, January 20
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today again sent a proposal to the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) for sending government teachers on a training trip to Finland. Earlier, the L-G had sent back the proposal twice, citing some objections.
In the proposal sent this time, the Deputy CM noted, “The government has examined proposals from all aspects, including cost-benefit analysis, and finds it essential (to send teachers) to improve the quality of education. If the CM and Education Minister have decided to send their teachers abroad, then how can L-G scuttle it by repeatedly raising ‘flimsy’ objections?”
Sisodia also mentioned that the L-G didn’t have power to order a cost-benefit analysis of any decision of the Council of Ministers, as per the Supreme Court (SC) orders.
“Powers of the ‘Administrator of Delhi’ are not unlimited, they are defined in the Constitution and in various orders of the SC. L-G can’t refuse any proposal. He can only refer it to the President,” reads the letter
Further in the file, the Deputy CM has invoked the Supreme Court judgement wherein twice it repeats that the LG has not been entrusted with any independent decision-making power. He added, “After doing all the analysis and examining all aspects, Delhi Government has decided to send its teachers to Finland for training. L-G may kindly inform whether he wishes to invoke provision to Article 239 AA (4) of the Constitution. If he chooses to do so, he must follow the process provided in Rule 49 of TBR.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...