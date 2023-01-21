Sisodia resends proposal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 20

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today again sent a proposal to the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) for sending government teachers on a training trip to Finland. Earlier, the L-G had sent back the proposal twice, citing some objections.

In the proposal sent this time, the Deputy CM noted, “The government has examined proposals from all aspects, including cost-benefit analysis, and finds it essential (to send teachers) to improve the quality of education. If the CM and Education Minister have decided to send their teachers abroad, then how can L-G scuttle it by repeatedly raising ‘flimsy’ objections?”

Sisodia also mentioned that the L-G didn’t have power to order a cost-benefit analysis of any decision of the Council of Ministers, as per the Supreme Court (SC) orders.

“Powers of the ‘Administrator of Delhi’ are not unlimited, they are defined in the Constitution and in various orders of the SC. L-G can’t refuse any proposal. He can only refer it to the President,” reads the letter

Further in the file, the Deputy CM has invoked the Supreme Court judgement wherein twice it repeats that the LG has not been entrusted with any independent decision-making power. He added, “After doing all the analysis and examining all aspects, Delhi Government has decided to send its teachers to Finland for training. L-G may kindly inform whether he wishes to invoke provision to Article 239 AA (4) of the Constitution. If he chooses to do so, he must follow the process provided in Rule 49 of TBR.