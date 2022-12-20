Sisodia reviews welfare projects

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Manish Sisodia, who is also PWD Minister, today reviewed the work of road construction and drainage system in unauthorised colonies in the city.

During the review meeting, he directed the officials of Irrigation and Flood Control Department and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation to complete the pending works in the next three months. A press release said, “Development works in around 1,100 unauthorised colonies of Delhi, out of the 1,800 colonies, are either in the final stage or have been completed.”

Officials informed the Deputy CM that development works hadn’t been started in about 300 unauthorised colonies.