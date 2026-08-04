Six AIIMS-Delhi docs took VRS in 2025 on personal grounds: Centre

The Centre has said that six senior doctors at AIIMS, New Delhi, opted for voluntary retirement during 2025, attributing all cases to personal grounds. It stated that resignations, voluntary retirements and the filling of vacancies across AIIMS institutions are part of a continuous administrative process.

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The clarification came in a written reply tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav in response to questions on whether senior doctors were leaving AIIMS early through the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), whether doctors were frustrated by administrative responsibilities affecting patient care, and whether similar exits were taking place at other AIIMS across the country.

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Responding to the questions, the government said six doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi, took VRS during 2025 on personal grounds. It did not attribute the departures to administrative workload or delays in patient treatment. On the wider issue of doctors leaving AIIMS institutions, the government said resignations, voluntary retirements and the subsequent filling of vacancies across AIIMS are a continuous administrative process.

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The reply also provided an update on the status of four proposed AIIMS projects. It said construction at AIIMS, Rewari, in Haryana has reached 64.85 per cent, while AIIMS, Awantipora, in Jammu and Kashmir has achieved 78 per cent physical progress. Both institutions are targeted for completion by December 2026.

On AIIMS, Darbhanga, in Bihar, the government said pre-investment work is currently underway and the institution is expected to be completed by July 2029.

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The Centre also clarified that no AIIMS has been approved for Bengaluru, Karnataka, responding to the query seeking the status of a proposed institute in the state.

The details were shared in an unstarred reply in the Lok Sabha on July 31, outlining the government’s position on staffing concerns at AIIMS, the reasons cited for voluntary retirements, and the progress of new AIIMS projects across the country.