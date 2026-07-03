Six arrested in Gurugram for fake credit card reward scam

The Gurugram police have arrested six cyber fraudsters for allegedly cheating people by offering to adjust credit card reward points.

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The police recovered seven mobile phones, three walkie-talkie sets, printed scripts related to Axis Bank credit card reward-point adjustments, and customer data during the operation. According to the police, the complainant approached the Cyber Crime police station (West) and said he received a call on March 5 from a person posing as an Axis Bank employee.

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The caller falsely claimed he could adjust the complainant’s credit card reward points against his outstanding bill and offered a discount. Believing the claim, the complainant was duped of Rs 83,305.

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Following the complaint, the Cyber Crime police station (West) registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the alleged fraud. During the investigation, cyber police arrested six accused — Farman, Satya Prakash, Narendra Singh, Arvind Kumar, Vinod and Asif — all residents of Delhi.

The police said Farman and Prakash were arrested from Sangam Vihar on June 28, while the remaining accused were arrested from Govindpuri on June 30.

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ACP Cyber Gaurav Fogat said Prakash worked as a POS agent issuing SIM cards. Farman allegedly procured a SIM card in his own name and handed it to Prakash for a commission. The SIM card was then passed on to the other accused. The group allegedly used these SIM cards to impersonate bank officials and make fraudulent calls offering reward-point adjustments to unsuspecting victims.