DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Six in CBI net for cheating US nationals of over $8.5 million

Six in CBI net for cheating US nationals of over $8.5 million

Probe underway to unravel proceeds of the crime, broader network

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Dec 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The money recovered by the CBI.
Advertisement

The CBI unearthed a sophisticated cybercrime network that allegedly duped over 8.5 million USD from US nationals using crypto wallets and foreign bank accounts, with the arrest of six key accused, officials said on Friday.

Advertisement

The agency arrested Shubham Singh, Daltanlian, George T Zamlianlal, L Seiminlen Haokip, Mangkholun and Robert Thangkhankhual in connection with the fraud.

Advertisement

Based on the inputs from the American Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the CBI teams began a crackdown in Noida, where the six suspects were intercepted red-handed while swindling US citizens.

Advertisement

The teams also conducted searches in Delhi and Kolkata, resulting in the total seizure of Rs 1.88 crore in cash, 34 electronic devices, including mobile phones, laptops, pen drives and hard disks, and incriminating documents related to the crime, officials said.

From 2022 to 2025, the accused operated under pseudonymous identities of US Government officials from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Social Security Administration (SSA), a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Advertisement

According to the statement, the accused conspired to target US citizens by threatening them that their social security numbers (SSN) had been used for money laundering and drug deliveries and that all their assets would be frozen.

Claiming that their funds faced imminent risk, the accused coerced the victims into remitting USD 8.5 million over a period of three years to crypto currency wallets and overseas bank accounts under their control, the spokesperson added.

“During searches conducted by the CBI on Wednesday and Thursday, it was found that this transnational cyber-enabled financial crime network was channeling the proceeds of crime through virtual assets and bank transfers,” the spokesperson said.

A probe is underway to unravel the proceeds of the crime, broader network and international leads.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts