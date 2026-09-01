Six months of sewage overflow leaves 500 Janakpuri families fearing disease

For nearly six months, residents of Shiv Nagar Colony in Delhi’s Janakpuri Assembly constituency have had to negotiate streets covered with foul smelling, dirty water after a prolonged sewer blockage left the area waterlogged.

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The problem, which affects at least 500 families, became more acute during the monsoon as the water level rose, residents said. The stagnant water has also raised fears of mosquito breeding and the spread of diseases such as dengue and malaria in the locality.

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The issue was earlier reported by The Tribune in May 2026. People living in Janakpuri’s B1C, B3A, B3B and BE blocks claimed that the problem, which they say had surfaced intermittently earlier, has become regular since November last year. Many families said they had stopped using tap water for drinking and cooking altogether, relying instead on packaged water cans even for basic household needs. The condition remains the same.

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The complaints point to a wider drinking water problem in the colony. Residents said some families had been forced to buy water for about a year and a half even as they continued to face sewage-related problems on their streets. “I haven’t seen such a dire situation in 40 years. We’ve been buying water for a year and a half, yet the administration isn’t solving the problem,” said another resident.

For families living in the colony, the problem is not limited to inconvenience. Children, elderly people and women have to pass through the slippery, waterlogged streets to reach their homes, said residents. “Dirty water has been accumulating in the streets for six months. Mosquitoes are thriving and families here are worried about dengue,” a local resident was quoted as saying by Jagran.

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Residents said Shivnagar has long been a dengue-prone area and that the prolonged accumulation of dirty water has added to their concerns during the monsoon. The residents also said they had repeatedly raised the sewer and drinking water problems with the authorities concerned and public representatives, but claimed that the situation had not been resolved.

Residents said they had approached local MLA Ashish Sood, Water Minister Parvesh Verma and the Chief Minister’s Office over the sewer and drinking water issues. They claimed that despite bringing the matter to the attention of these public representatives and the authorities, no concrete action had been taken so far.

With the monsoon adding to the water level, residents fear that the continuing blockage could make the situation worse. Their immediate concern is not only the condition of the streets but also the possibility of disease spreading in an area they describe as already prone to dengue.