Six-room guest house grew into 25-room hotel before fire killed 21 in Delhi

A property licensed to operate as a six-room bed-and-breakfast allegedly expanded into a 25-room establishment before a devastating fire tore through the building in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, leaving at least 21 people dead and several others critically injured.

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The building, operating as Flourish Stay, caught fire in the morning, with flames reportedly originating in the restaurant area before rapidly spreading to guest rooms on the upper floors. Several victims were trapped inside as smoke engulfed the structure.

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Eyewitness videos showed desperate scenes, with some occupants jumping from the burning building to escape. On seeing this chaos, residents spread mattresses on the ground to cushion their fall. Around 40 people were rescued during the operation, while several others were pulled out from the basement.

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According to information available so far, the property had been granted permission under the Delhi government’s bed-and-breakfast policy for only six rooms but had allegedly expanded to 25 rooms. Questions are now being raised about compliance with safety norms and oversight mechanisms.

At Max Hospital, Saket, 39 victims were brought to the emergency department following the incident. Hospital authorities said 18 people were declared dead on arrival. 15 patients remain admitted in intensive care, including eight who are on ventilator support and are in critical condition.

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Five people with minor injuries were treated and discharged after receiving primary medical care, while one patient with extensive burn injuries was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for specialised treatment.

Doctors said the injured suffered from smoke inhalation, minor burns, and fractures. The deceased include both Indian and foreign nationals, with reports indicating that several victims were citizens of Central Asian and African countries.

Separately, AIIMS Delhi officials informed: “We received 13 patients, 3 patients are fall from height (jumped from above) and 10 are rescuers. All rescuers are of Delhi Police.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been established. Authorities are expected to investigate whether alleged violations in the building’s approved capacity contributed to the scale of the tragedy. However, the site didn’t show an escape route for such a situation.

The owner of the premises is absconding. Delhi police are yet to give an official statement on the action being taken.