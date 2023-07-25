 Six suspects of high-profile robbery held in Noida after gunfight with cops : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Six suspects of high-profile robbery held in Noida after gunfight with cops

Six suspects of high-profile robbery held in Noida after gunfight with cops

Six suspects of high-profile robbery held in Noida after gunfight with cops


Noida, July 24

Six suspected criminals who are believed behind robberies at several posh homes in Noida and Greater Noida were arrested here after a gunfight with the police, officials said on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said the arrests were made by the officials of the SWAT team and Sector 24 police station, where a high-profile robbery case was lodged last week.

The victim of the robbery case is linked with a top central government officer, according to a local official.

“The police had set up security checks last night and intercepted the six men who were on two motorcycles on the basis of suspicion. When they were gestured to stop for inquiry, they tried to flee and one of them opened fire on the police team, leading to retaliatory action by police,” Avasthy said.

“In the encounter, one of the suspects was hit on his leg. His two partners who were on the same bike were also taken in custody while the trio on the other motorcycle fled but were held during a combing operation later,” the officer said.

The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said. The police said those held have been identified as Aqil, Riyasat Ali, Kamal Yadav, Asgar Ansari and two who are both named Arif.

The police said the two motorcycles used by the criminals were stolen and have been impounded. Six mobile phones, Rs 80,000 cash, two pistols along with some ammunition, and 36 silver-like coins have been seized from their possession.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused and they have been sent to jail, the police added. — PTI

Stopped at check points

The police had set up check points last night and intercepted the six men who were on two motorcycles on the basis of suspicion. — Shakti Mohan Avasthy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

2
Punjab

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

3
Diaspora

Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada

4
Punjab

Punjab governor calls special Assembly session 'patently illegal', fate of 4 Bills hangs in balance

5
Chandigarh

IAF officer killed during robbery bid cremated at Mohali

6
Delhi

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

7
Nation

Anju’s Facebook friend in Pakistan says she will return to India on August 20, no plan to marry her

8
Nation

Maharashtra assistant commissioner of police shoots dead wife and nephew before killing self

9
Nation

Supreme Court stays Varanasi court order for ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex for 2 days

10
Nation

Rumour of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Top News

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

Women-led mob sets houses, school afire | Union Minister Ran...

Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states

SC orders two-day stay on ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

SC orders two-day stay on ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

Pay Rs 415 cr in 2 months or ad budget will be attached, it ...


Cities

View All

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Money laundering case: Apex court extends Satyendar’s interim bail by five weeks

Police issue 12,000 challans for traffic violations in Delhi

Ice cream vendor dead as speeding SUV hits cart in Noida

Noida garment factory catches fire, none hurt

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Flood-hit villagers write to PM Modi, CM for relief

Residents outraged over Manipur violence

Once elected, leaders get into mining business, ruin us

Education Department teams visit flood-hit schools to assess damage