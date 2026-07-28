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Home / Delhi / Skincare app built by students gets Rs 50K funding at innovation event in Delhi

Skincare app built by students gets Rs 50K funding at innovation event in Delhi

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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At the event, Education Minister Ashish Sood urged young innovators to think beyond traditional career paths and become “job creators, not job seekers”.
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A skincare app developed by a group of students earned a Rs 50,000 investment pledge at a school innovation competition in south Delhi. Education Minister Ashish Sood urged young innovators to think beyond traditional career paths and become “job creators, not job seekers”.

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The investment was announced during the District Innovation Council (DIC) Competition for South District, held at CM Shri School, Nanakpura. Entrepreneur Meetu Puri offered the funding after being impressed by the market potential of “Eco Blez Tech”, a skincare app developed by students of Government Co-ed Senior Secondary School No 1, Ambedkar Nagar.

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The event brought together the top student teams from Zones 23 and 24, who had qualified through the Startup Stormers Zonal Competitions. Their projects focused on everyday challenges, ranging from waste disposal and healthcare to public safety.

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One of the projects, a smart segregation dustbin, was designed to automatically separate different types of waste to encourage recycling and improve environmental sustainability. Another team developed an elderly care medicine alarm to remind senior citizens to take their medication.

Students of GBSSS Deoli showcased a street safety drone system, a surveillance project designed to monitor vulnerable and poorly lit streets and help improve safety in neighbourhoods. Addressing the students, Sood encouraged them to identify problems around them and develop practical solutions instead of being afraid of failure. He said, “Early entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and self-reliance are essential pillars for building a stronger nation.”

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The competition also gave students an opportunity to connect with people from the business and government ecosystem. Ravi Sinha, Director of MSME, assured the young innovators of government support and guidance to help them turn promising school projects into viable business ventures.

The student projects were assessed by a panel of experts on parameters including originality, social impact, business model feasibility, teamwork and presentation skills.

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