Skip classes, lose visa, US warns students

Amid the ongoing tussle between US President Donald Trump and Harvard University over blocking of foreign students, the US administration on Tuesday issued stricter guidelines for international students.

The US has warned students that if they are found skipping classes or leaving their academic programmes without officially informing their institutes, they may face serious consequences, including immediate visa cancellation and disqualification from applying for any future US visa.

The latest warning has added to the growing anxiety among foreign students, including 3.48 lakh Indians, whose academic and immigration status now hangs in the balance.

Earlier this month, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told international students on Optional Practical Training (OPT) visas in the US, that if they fail to report their employment within 90 days of starting their OPT, their legal status would be revoked.

Additionally, the US Embassy in India issued a warning for Indian immigrants earlier this month, cautioning them about deportation. “If you remain in the United States beyond your authorised period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on travelling to the US in the future,” the US Embassy in India had posted on X.