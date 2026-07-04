SKM backs CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, announces solidarity visit

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has extended its support to the ongoing student-led protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination mismanagement and paper leaks, announcing that an SKM delegation will visit the protest site on Sunday to express solidarity with the demonstrators.

Advertisement

In a letter addressed to Abhijit Dipke of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), SKM said it stood firmly with the “peaceful democratic protest” and the students and families participating in the movement.

Advertisement

“We have received your letter. Samyukta Kisan Morcha expresses its wholehearted solidarity with the peaceful democratic protest being organised at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi,” the letter stated.

Advertisement

Expressing concern over the alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities, the farmers body said students deserved a transparent and credible examination system.

“We also extend our deepest sympathies to the students and families who have been affected by the chronic paper leaks and examination mismanagement. Every student has the right to a transparent, fair, and credible system of education and examinations. Ensuring accountability in this regard is the responsibility of the government,” the letter said.

Advertisement

SKM noted that it had consistently supported students’ issues related to education and employment. It recalled that its National Council had earlier passed a resolution supporting the student movement, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and opposing what it described as a “scam culture” in the education sector.

The letter also stressed the close relationship between farmers and the country’s youth.

“The students and the youth are also the children of farmers and the future of India. The struggles of students and youth are the struggle of farmers.”

Announcing its participation in the protest, SKM said a delegation would reach Jantar Mantar at 11 am on Sunday, July 5, to express solidarity with the protesting students and the Cockroach Janta Party.

“We wish to inform you that a delegation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will visit Jantar Mantar to express its solidarity with the protesting students,” the letter stated, adding that the participation is intended to strengthen the democratic movement and urge the government to engage in meaningful dialogue and take necessary action.

Concluding the letter, SKM reaffirmed its support for the movement, stating, “We convey our best wishes for your struggle and reaffirm our full democratic solidarity with your movement.”