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Home / Delhi / SKM says PM Modi inaccessible to farmers; warns of reviving nationwide protests

SKM says PM Modi inaccessible to farmers; warns of reviving nationwide protests

The farmers' body also announced that ‘mahapanchayats’ or public meetings will be held in one lakh villages across the country on October 3

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:58 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Farmers body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaccessible to farmers who constitute 65 per cent of the country's population.

It said the outfit has tried multiple times to get an audience with the Prime Minister, but in vain.

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"The PM is inaccessible to famers of India, who form 65 per cent of the population. It is shocking that the PM is not interested to meet representatives of the vast majority of the people of India. This shows the lack of care and concern that the RSS-BJP combine have for farmers of India," the SKM said in a statement.

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Addressing an online press conference, SKM leaders sought the scrapping of trade deals and reiterated their earlier demands, including a legally binding minimum support price (MSP), warning the government that failure to fulfill them would force them to hit the streets again.

The farmers' body also announced that ‘mahapanchayats’ or public meetings will be held in one lakh villages across the country on October 3, and mobilise around 10 lakh volunteers, including 2.5 lakh women, to “restart the farmers’ struggle from November 26.”

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“The mahapanchayats will adopt resolutions calling for the Union Government to implement the written assurances given to SKM, construct a martyrs memorial at Singhu Border in Delhi to honour the 736 farmers who died during the year-long protest, and build worker-farmer unity to fight the corporate-communal Modi regime surrendering to US Imperialism to impose anti-people FTAs on the people of India,” the SKM said.

Krishna Prasad, the leader of All India Kisan Sabha, said there is a growing anger among farmers against the Centre's authoritarian policies in aid of corporate interests.

The National Council and General Body of SKM will meet in Karnal, Haryana, on October 12 and decide on restarting the farmers’ struggle from November 26, if the Modi regime continues to neglect the burning demands of the farmers, it said.

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