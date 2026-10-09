Slapgate row: High Court seeks response of police, minister

The High Court on Thursday sought the response of the police and PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on a plea seeking an independent probe into the incident where the leader allegedly slapped a person during a road inspection. Justice Sachin Datta issued notice to the police and Singh on the petition and asked them to file their reply on the status report.

The respondents also raised objection on the maintainability of the petition, which also sought police protection for petitioner Sahib Singh and his family. The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 17.

Advertisement

The person whom the minister allegedly slapped claims to be an associate of Tilak Nagar AAP MLA Jarnail Singh. He claimed that he handles the AAP MLA’s social media accounts.

Advertisement

The city police had earlier filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) under relevant provisions against the BJP leader.

Additionally, an FIR was also registered against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh on a complaint by a PWD assistant engineer alleging criminal intimidation and obstruction of duty.