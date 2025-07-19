In a case of murder that was "projected as an accidental death" in Delhi, the police have arrested the victim's wife and his cousin, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Sushmita and Rahul.

According to the police, the victim, Karan Dev, was allegedly given sleeping pills and then electrocuted by his wife and her cousin. Dwarka DCP Ankit Singh said, "On July 13, information was received from a hospital in the Uttam Nagar area that a person named Karan had died an unnatural death. After this, the police team reached the spot and the body was shifted to the DDU hospital for a post-mortem. Though Karan's family refused to get the post-mortem done, the police got the procedure done as it was an unnatural death. Two days later, Karan's younger brother Kunal got some evidence in which a chat between Karan's wife Sushmita and Karan's cousin Rahul came out in which there was a discussion about giving sleeping pills and electric shock to Karan. After this, the police investigated and a murder case was registered and Karan's wife Sushmita and Karan's uncle's son, Rahul, were arrested." Karan's mother Neeru said that she had learnt of the alleged relationship between Sushmita and Rahul only after the cremation when Kunal, the younger brother of the deceased person, found WhatsApp chats on Rahul's phone.

"Sushmita told Rahul that she had given Karan drug-laced food, but he wasn't dying. She kept updating Rahul, and also mentioned electric shocks," Neeru added.

She further said that Karan lived with his wife in a flat and around 9 am on Sunday, daughter-in-law Sushmita came and said Karan got electrocuted. The family then rushed to the flat and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. At that point, everyone assumed it was an accident, the mother said.

Karan's friend Gaurav said that the day after the cremation, the family confronted Sushmita, who then she told everyone that she had killed Karan because Rahul had been “blackmailing” her. He added that Rahul was also questioned separately who admitted to the murder. "According to the family, the WhatsApp chats recovered from Rahul's phone suggest that Sushmita was constantly informing him about Karan's condition on the night of the incident and neighbours had also reported seeing Rahul near the couple's flat that morning," he said.