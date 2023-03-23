Slight cut in health sector outlay

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

The Delhi Government has allocated Rs 9,742 crore to the health sector for the financial year 2023-24, a decline of Rs 27 crore from last year, announced Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday.

Last year, Rs 9,769 crore was allocated to the health sector.

Besides, no new major project in the health sector was announced.

Tabling the Budget, Gahlot said the number of free diagnostic tests in mohalla clinics would increase from 256 to 450 this year.

“Around 2 crore people take treatment in mohalla clinics every year. The government has decided to open mohalla clinics at Metro stations for the convenience to people,” said Gahlot.

The Budget also proposes a plan to open 100 mahila mohalla clinics, Gahlot said, adding nine new hospitals were being constructed in the city and four of them would get operational this year.

“As of now, 15 hospitals are being extended and remodelled. The hospital bed count in the city will increase from 14,000 to 30,000. The ambulance fleet has been increased from 250 to 395 in the past two years and another 38 will be added this year,” he added.

Rs 9,700 cr earmarked