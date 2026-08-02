Slipper hurled at Pappu Yadav at presser as he defends skit on Ram temple donation theft

A man threw a slipper at Independent MP Pappu Yadav during a press conference at his house on Sunday after the lawmaker defended his skit inside the Parliament House complex on the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple, leading to a scuffle between his supporters and the attacker.

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Yadav was addressing the presser amid a row over his Friday protest with an FIR being filed in Varanasi against him, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad (Ayodhya) Awadhesh Prasad for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

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While Yadav was addressing the presser, a man questioned him over his actions and alleged that the MP had insulted Lord Ram. He then threw a slipper at Yadav and a scuffle ensued between the Purnia MP's supporters and the attacker.

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Yadav later alleged that it was an attempt on his life.

According to police sources, the alleged attacker was identified as 34-year-old Sumit, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, who works in an iron fabrication business in Ghaziabad and has no previous criminal record.

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The police source said that another man, identified as Happy, was present in an SUV parked outside Yadav's residence when the incident occurred.

Investigators are verifying their claims and probing the motive behind the incident.

Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, dressed in a saffron outfit, performed the skit on Friday in the Parliament House complex along with other opposition MPs in front of the Makar Dwar at the Parliament complex to protest the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, put money inside donation boxes, while Yadav slipped money into his pockets to symbolise the alleged theft at the Ram temple.

The BJP on Sunday accused Gandhi and Yadav of hurting Hindu sentiments and demanded that they publicly apologise.

However, a defiant Yadav said they were protesting to protect Sanatan and will not be cowed down by any number of FIRs.

He was reacting a day after a case was filed in Varanasi on the complaint of seers against him, Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad (Ayodhya) Awadhesh Prasad while BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and other leaders filed a police complaint in Delhi.

The RSS affiliate Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also attacked Gandhi and Yadav, alleging that the two leaders insulted Sanatan Dharma through the protest staged in the Parliament complex.