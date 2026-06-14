Smart LEDs to light up roads in Capital

Delhi is set for a major overhaul of its street lighting infrastructure, with the government proposing a Rs 473.24-crore project to replace the existing High Pressure Sodium Vapour (HPSV) and conventional LED street lights on PWD roads with energy-efficient smart LED lights.

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The project will cover approximately 96,000 street lights installed on 51,160 poles and includes installation of 5,000 additional poles to address missing infrastructure and future requirements.

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The total cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 473.24 crore, with implementation targeted within 180 days from the award of work, followed by five years of operation and maintenance.

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According to the proposal, the existing street lighting network faces several challenges, including the absence of real-time monitoring, reliance on complaint-based maintenance, delayed identification of dark spots, inadequate illumination, high electricity consumption and non-uniform lighting that contributes to light pollution.

The planned smart LED system aims to improve public safety by eliminating dark stretches, enhancing visibility for motorists and pedestrians, and strengthening security, particularly for women.

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A centralised command centre (CCC) will enable real-time monitoring and individual control of street lights, allowing the authorities to quickly detect non-functional lights and undertake data-driven maintenance.

Speaking about the initiative, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said Delhi’s roads are “vital public spaces” that must be safe, well-lit and accessible for every citizen.

He described the smart street lighting project as a major step towards building modern urban infrastructure that prioritises public safety, technological innovation and energy efficiency.

“At present, the street lighting network largely depends on complaints for fault detection and maintenance. As a result, non-functional lights and dark stretches may remain unnoticed for extended periods, affecting road safety and public convenience. The new smart lighting system will enable real-time monitoring and control of individual street lights, allowing immediate identification of faults and quicker response for repairs,” he said.

Singh said the project is expected to save nearly 40 million units of electricity annually and generate energy savings of approximately Rs 25 crore every year. In addition to reducing operational costs, it will contribute significantly to lowering Delhi’s carbon footprint and promoting environmental sustainability.

To ensure long-term accountability and quality, the project incorporates strong contractual safeguards, including a seven-year warranty on lighting fixtures, five years of operation and maintenance responsibility, strict service-level agreements and performance-linked incentives and penalties.