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Home / Delhi / ‘Smash the Patriarchy’ only hollow rhetoric, BJP MP slams Rahul Gandhi

‘Smash the Patriarchy’ only hollow rhetoric, BJP MP slams Rahul Gandhi

Bansuri Swaraj criticises Congress for silence on removal of woman leader from Telangana Cabinet

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Swaraj claimed that Congress governments in HP and Karnataka had not found “even a single woman suitable” for a ministerial position.
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BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Friday slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his “Smash the Patriarchy” campaign, alleging that the Congress’ actions in states ruled by it did not match its rhetoric on women’s empowerment.

Swaraj claimed that Congress governments in HP and Karnataka had not found “even a single woman suitable” for a ministerial position and questioned Gandhi’s silence over the recent developments involving senior Congress leader Konda Surekha in Telangana. “For Rahul Gandhi, ‘Smash the Patriarchy’ is merely hollow rhetoric,” Swaraj said.

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Referring to the recent developments in Telangana, the MP alleged that a senior Congress leader had been “humiliated and removed from the state cabinet” by the Congress government. “Konda Surekha has levelled very serious allegations against the Congress government in Telangana and its CM. I want to ask, why is Rahul Gandhi still maintaining silence on the allegations of injustice and blackmail that she has made?” said Swaraj, adding, “Instead, the party’s idea is to smash the prospects of women if they are progressing.”

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