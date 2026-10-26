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Home / Delhi / Smoke seen near Delhi’s North Block, fire quickly brought under control

Smoke seen near Delhi’s North Block, fire quickly brought under control

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) says a small fire broke out on the terrace of North Block while some internal dismantling and welding work was under way

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:14 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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The smoke was visible from a distance, prompting concern in the area. Photo for representation
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Thick smoke was seen rising from the North Block area on Raisina Hill in Delhi on Monday morning, prompting the deployment of six fire engines.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said a small fire broke out on the terrace of North Block while some internal dismantling and welding work was under way.

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According to the fire department, a sudden short-circuit reportedly triggered the fire in an AC boiler installed on the rooftop. The fire was subsequently brought under control.

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“There was a small fire on the terrace of North Block. Some internal dismantling work was going on. The fire has been extinguished and there was no casualty,” the DFS said.

The smoke was visible from a distance, prompting concern in the area.

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Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora said he noticed thick smoke rising from behind North Block while he was on his way to Parliament. In a post on X, he said it appeared there could be a fire and hoped everyone was safe.

The DFS said the situation was under control and there were no reports of casualties.

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