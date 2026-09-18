Smuggling, counterfeiting erode trust in economy, says Kovind

Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said smuggling and counterfeiting gradually eroded the trust that underpinned a healthy economy, calling for coordinated action by governments, enforcement agencies, industry and citizens to tackle illicit trade.

Addressing FICCI-CASCADE’s MASCRADE 2026 conference, Kovind said consumers trusted manufacturers, manufacturers trusted supply chains and investors trusted institutions and regulators. “The entire economic system is based on trust,” he said, adding that the fight against illicit trade was, therefore, also about protecting the systems and institutions that enabled economies to function.

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Kovind said supply chains were only as secure as their weakest point and highlighted the need for international and inter-agency cooperation in combating illicit trade.

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He said data analytics could identify unusual patterns, while artificial intelligence could help agencies assess risks and digital systems could improve transparency and enforcement.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chairman Vivek Chaturvedi said illicit trade was no longer limited to bringing prohibited goods across borders but increasingly involved parallel supply chains using legitimate logistics infrastructure, documentation, financial channels and digital platforms.

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He said India was strengthening the use of non-intrusive inspection technologies to identify high-risk consignments while ensuring legitimate trade moved with minimum friction. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence booked more than 3,000 commercial cases involving roughly Rs 4,000 crore in duty, export and incentive amounts in 2024-25.

FICCI CASCADE chairman Anil Rajput said combating illicit trade was a security and governance imperative and outlined a UNITE framework centred on unified intelligence, networked enforcement, innovation, trusted trade and empowered citizens.

The conference also saw the release of a FICCI-KPMG report on “Illicit Trade in India: Economic Impact, Enforcement Challenges and the Path Forward”.