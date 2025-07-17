Sneha was pet lover, school topper & high on life: Sister

Breaking their silence for the first time since the past week’s traumatic events, the family of Tripura girl Sneha Debnath on Wednesday said she was a pet lover, a school topper, high on life and not depressed.

Sneha’s sister Bipasha Debnath, while speaking to The Tribune on Wednesday, said a four-line note did not mean the 20-year-old DU student was in depression. The family suspects some other reason behind Sneha’s death and wants the police to probe it thoroughly.

“A four-line note does not mean my sister was suffering from depression. She was always an outstanding child, hardworking and resilient,” Bipasha said, her voice trembling with anxiety after the police recovered Sneha’s body from the Yamuna on Sunday days after she went missing. She was last seen on Signature Bridge.

Bipasha said Sneha was very talented and was pursuing two degrees at the same time - BA Mathematics from Delhi University and Bachelor of Science in Data Science from the IIT-Chennai.

“In school, she was always among the toppers and came to Delhi for higher studies. Destiny had other plans,” said Bipasha, adding that the note recovered about Sneha’s demise did not mean she was depressed or died by suicide.

“We believe there is something else in the case, which needs to be investigated,” she said.

Bipasha also recalled her sister being an avid pet lover who would often work with groups caring for street dogs, feeding them or taking them to the doctor when in need of medication.

“She was so fond of mathematics, she would keep talking about it. She loved computers and watched animation movies. She was into creating so many ‘once in a lifetime’ stickers. You can still find these on her computer,” Bipasha told the correspondent.

Born to an Armyman, both Sneha and Bipasha grew up in different places. Sneha was also a poet and loved reading, her sister says.

“She used to paint equally well,” she added, struggling to absorb the shock of Sneha’s demise.

The family, still coping with trauma, said the case was progressing slowly and they were not satisfied.

The police, on their part, said things would become clear after the postmortem report is received.

“We are yet to get the report and there is no update from the side of the investigators,” Bipasha confirmed. As an elder sister, Bipasha says she knows Sneha was not battling any mental health issues.

“She took all her exams, never missed classes and her fellow students have asserted that they found nothing abnormal about her behaviour. All of a sudden, we learn of her disappearance and death. There are so many unanswered questions,” laments Bipasha.