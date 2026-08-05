Social media influencer lodges plaint against Dipke

A social media influencer on Tuesday lodged a written complaint with the police against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, seeking his immediate arrest over allegations of physical assault and expressing concerns for his personal safety.

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The complainant, Faizan Ansari, alleged that he was assaulted by individuals associated with Dipke on two occasions in Maharashtra — first in Pune and later in Aurangabad. He claimed that police complaints had already been registered in both cases and said he possessed evidence to substantiate his allegations.

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Talking to the media, Ansari said he had submitted a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) seeking Dipke’s arrest.

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“I want people to know what I have gone through. I was attacked once in Pune and then in Aurangabad. Police complaints have been filed in both cases, and I have evidence related to them,” he alleged.

Ansari further claimed that the protests involving the party were part of a “paid campaign”, alleging that celebrities were being paid to participate. “I received this information from Mumbai,” he claimed, without providing further details.

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He also alleged that Dipke’s activities could pose a threat to social harmony and public order. He urged the authorities to conduct an impartial investigation and take legal action, if any wrongdoing was established.

Referring to CJP members, Ansari alleged, “These people support the person who once said, ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’. India will never be broken into pieces. We will not let that happen. Your party, however, will be broken. I will continue this fight till my last breath. Even after being attacked, I am still standing here.”