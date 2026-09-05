Social media influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj sent to 1-day police custody

Swatantra Bhardwaj, a social media influencer who sparked widespread outrage after claiming on video that he fractured a protester's skull, was formally arrested on Saturday and remanded to one-day police custody.

The authorities intercepted and detained the 21-year-old on Friday near Dhamra Nara village in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, as he reportedly attempted to evade capture amid escalating political pressure.

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The controversy traces back to a June 23 altercation at Jantar Mantar during an agitation organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

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Public anger intensified after a video surfaced showing Bhardwaj boasting about severely injuring 38-year-old Sanjay Kumar, father of a student demonstrator, and bragging that his political connections granted him immunity from imprisonment.

Addressing the incident, the police clarified the nature of the injuries following a medical evaluation by doctors at RML Hospital. The medical report categorised Kumar's head injury as "simple”, leading the police to officially dismiss the viral "cracked skull" narrative as factually baseless and unsupported by medico-legal case records.

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Officials stated the trauma resulted from a scuffle involving a heavy metal bangle (kada) worn by the accused, rather than a conventional weapon.

Following the victim's statement, an FIR was lodged at the Parliament Street police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and both Bhardwaj and 24-year-old Suraj Kumar were interrogated after being served legal notices.

The police confirmed a formal charge sheet would be submitted to the competent court shortly.

The arrest materialised swiftly after major opposition figures mobilised to demand accountability. CJP leaders, joined by Lok Sabha Members of Parliament Chandra Shekhar and Pappu Yadav, staged a sit-in at the Parliament Street police station earlier in the week.