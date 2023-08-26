Social media norms for cops

New Delhi, August 25
Delhi CP Sanjay Arora on Friday issued social media guidelines for police personnel asking them to maintain the dignity of the uniform and not to use any equipment or accessories for reels or videos. According to the guidelines, the police personnel should not comment, post or share any confidential information related to any pending trial or suspect or arrested person.
