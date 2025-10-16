Software engineer in drunken state drags police officer on car bonnet in Gurugram, arrested

A special police officer (SPO) while patrolling on a rider bike with a constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car for a long distance by a speeding car after being hit near Subhash Chowk. Both the constable and SPO were injured and were rushed to the hospital. The police arrested a software engineer behind the wheel, identified as Abhinav Chaudhary (34), a resident of Greater Noida. The accused is a software engineer in a Gurugram-based private company. According to the police, the accused is a habitual offender and was in a drunken state. He had also hit a police barricade with his car during a check in the Dabua police station area in Faridabad in 2018. An FIR was registered against him in Faridabad, and a second FIR has been registered at the Sadar police station, Gurugram.

According to the complaint filed by Constable Shyam, a resident of Mahendragarh district, he has been deployed on Rider 17 under the Sadar police station for about a month. SPO Satish is also deployed with him. On Wednesday night, around 1 am, while they were patrolling on their rider bike and checking vehicles by barricading near a CNG pump, a Verna car coming from behind hit their rider bike. In the collision, both vehicles were badly damaged.

After being hit, Constable Shyam fell into the green belt, while SPO Satish was flung onto the windshield and left hanging on the bonnet of the vehicle. Instead of stopping, the car driver drove away. After about 70 meters, the driver saw the SHO’s mobile van coming from the front and stopped his vehicle. The police team nabbed the accused from the spot, and he was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. His car has been seized.