Solar subsidy scheme crosses halfway mark, but work yet to take off in Delhi

Delhi's rooftop solar subsidy scheme has crossed the halfway mark of its first-come, first-served quota, with 1,15,633 applications received, even as the government is yet to begin physical surveys of applicants' homes or rooftop installations.

The latest figures on the Delhi Government's Solar Portal, updated on October 30, show that applications have reached 52.6 per cent of the 2.20 lakh eligible-consumer ceiling under the scheme. The portal says the benefit will be available to the first 2.20 lakh eligible consumers.

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The development is significant because applications are being accepted ahead of the actual installation process. The government is yet to finalise vendors who will carry out the work, and physical surveys of applicants' homes have not started.

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According to officials, the vendor tender has been finalised and is expected to be floated soon. Vendor selection will be followed by surveys of applicants' premises, after which installation can begin. The present application figure, therefore, represents demand for the scheme rather than the number of households that have received rooftop solar systems.

Registrations under the revised scheme opened on September 21. The official portal currently shows the scheme closing on February 28, 2027, and states that the first 2.20 lakh eligible consumers will be covered on a first-come, first-served basis.

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The application data also shows an uneven response across Delhi. The BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) area has recorded 44,983 applications, followed by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) with 35,665 and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) with 35,181, according to the portal. Bawana has recorded 6,637 applications, the highest among the listed TPDDL divisions.

For applicants, the immediate issue is not whether the scheme has attracted demand, but when that demand will translate into installations. Securing a place in the application queue does not, by itself, mean that a rooftop system has been installed or that the subsidy has already been released.

With more than half of the first-come, first-served ceiling already accounted for, the next key milestone will be the appointment of vendors and commencement of physical surveys. Until then, the rapidly rising application figure should not be treated as an equivalent figure for completed rooftop solar installations.