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Home / Delhi / Sold for Rs 3 lakh, Jharkhand woman gives birth in captivity, rescued by cops

Sold for Rs 3 lakh, Jharkhand woman gives birth in captivity, rescued by cops

While she was wandering near Anand Vihar bus stand in Delhi, a couple from Meerut took her with them and sold her to a family in Rajasthan

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PTI
Ranchi, Updated At : 10:15 AM May 26, 2026 IST
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The victim managed to contact her mother and narrated her ordeal. Representational image: iStock
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A 22-year-old woman from Simdega, who was allegedly trafficked and sold for Rs 3 lakh in Rajasthan, has been rescued by Jharkhand Police, officials said on Tuesday.

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The woman was taken to Delhi in 2023 from a village in the Kurdeg police station area in Simdega district by a man from a neighbouring village who had promised her a job, they said.

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DSP (Headquarters) Ranvir Singh said the woman was initially employed as a domestic help through a placement agency in Delhi. However, she fled the house after a few days.

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"While she was wandering near Anand Vihar bus stand in Delhi, a couple from Meerut took her with them. The couple later sold her for Rs 3 lakh to a family in Barmer near the India-Pakistan border," Singh told PTI.

Police said the woman allegedly faced repeated torture at the hands of the family and also gave birth to a child during her captivity.

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The victim later managed to contact her mother and narrated her ordeal.

The woman's parents then lodged an FIR at the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) police station in Simdega on May 20.

Based on the FIR, a special police team was formed, and the woman was rescued from Barmer and brought back home safely, the DSP said.

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