Sonam Wangchuk defends 26-day hunger strike; asks: ‘Do I need a character certificate’

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has defended the integrity of his 26-day hunger strike, questioning why he should be required to prove the sincerity of his protest after enduring significant physical hardship.

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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has defended the integrity of his 26-day hunger strike, rejecting allegations that he ended the fast after striking a deal with the government and asking critics why he should need a "character certificate" to prove his commitment to the students' movement.

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In a video message shared on X, Wangchuk dismissed allegations that he had struck a deal with the government, saying, “Do I need to prove my sincerity after a 26-day hunger strike?

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“AFTER 26 DAYS OF HUNGER, DO I NEED TO PROVE MY SINCERITY!!!

He said he ended his hunger strike only after securing a written assurance as he feared an imminent crackdown on protesters in Delhi, recalling the 2025 firing on youths in Ladakh, and wanted to prevent any violence against students.

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The students, led by the Cockroach Janta Party nam (CJP), are protesting at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere against the NEET paper leak. Their key demands include the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in connection with the controversy.

He also rejected allegations that he had compromised with the government.

“Last night around midnight, I was told the ministers had agreed to give the assurance in writing. I was in a hurry because the situation in Delhi was such; there was apprehension that a major crackdown could happen.

“I was watching reports and was reminded of September 24, 2025, when police and CRPF personnel mercilessly fired at the youth of Ladakh. I was afraid something similar could happen here. I felt that if I ended my fast and appealed for peace, perhaps the situation could be diffused,” he said.

Responding to criticism over ending his fast in the presence of Union ministers, Wangchuk said those questioning his decision were unaware of the circumstances he faced after being shifted from the protest site.

“If I had to make a deal, would I have remained hungry for 26 days? Could I not have struck a deal sitting in an air-conditioned room instead of fasting in Delhi’s heat?” he asked.

He alleged that after being taken to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, he was treated “like a prisoner”, claiming he was denied free movement, prevented from meeting visitors and not allowed to keep a mobile phone or laptop.

In the self-recorded video message, Wangchuk said that he undertook the fast for the welfare of students, during which he lost 11 kilograms, suffered severe muscle loss, and came close to irreversible damage to his organs and brain while enduring the transition from Ladakh’s freezing temperatures to Delhi’s extreme summer heat.

Expressing his frustration, Wangchuk said, “For the sake of the students, I fasted for 26 days, losing 11 kilograms, suffering severe muscle loss, and reaching the brink of irreversible damage to my organs and brain while transitioning from Ladakh’s biting cold to Delhi’s scorching heat. After all of this, must I now obtain a ‘character certificate’ from anyone regarding the sanctity of my fast?”

AFTER 26 DAYS OF HUNGER DO I NEED TO PROVE MY SINCERITY !!! Do please watch and help spread the word. Find the full 22 minutes video on my YouTube Channel: Sonam Wangchuk pic.twitter.com/6CO3tjZsSD — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 24, 2026

The activist had been on an indefinite fast since June 28 after joining the Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Notably, Congress MP Imran Masood had recently questioned the intentions of the activist behind ending his fast. Terming the climate activist “Anna part two”, Masood said that just as Anna Hazare remained silent for 12 years, Wangchuk would also remain silent from now on.