CJP protest over? Delhi Police shifts Sonam Wangchuk to hospital citing HC order

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days, was shifted to a hospital on Saturday for essential medical care as per the Delhi High Court and on the advice of medical experts, citing his deteriorating health condition, Delhi Police said.

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According to the police, the decision was taken in compliance with the orders of the High Court and based on expert medical advice.

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The police said some protesters at the Jantar Mantar protest site allegedly tried to obstruct the shifting process, leading to a brief commotion.

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However, it maintained that personnel exercised maximum restraint and carried out the exercise safely.

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Delhi Police also appealed to the protesters at Jantar Mantar to vacate the site peacefully at the earliest.

The action came ahead of a hearing in the Delhi High Court on Wangchuk's deteriorating health.

Two days earlier, the High Court had directed authorities to conduct daily clinical health checks of Wangchuk. Observing that “the life of any citizen is precious”, the court ordered regular medical monitoring and said necessary medical intervention should be provided whenever required.

The court had also told the Centre that “anything and everything should be done to protect Wangchuk’s life”.