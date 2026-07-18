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Home / Delhi / CJP protest over? Delhi Police shifts Sonam Wangchuk to hospital citing HC order

CJP protest over? Delhi Police shifts Sonam Wangchuk to hospital citing HC order

Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for more than 20 days at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:50 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police personnel shift climate activist Sonam Wangchuk form the Jantar Mantar protest site to a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days, was shifted to a hospital on Saturday for essential medical care as per the Delhi High Court and on the advice of medical experts, citing his deteriorating health condition, Delhi Police said.

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According to the police, the decision was taken in compliance with the orders of the High Court and based on expert medical advice.

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The police said some protesters at the Jantar Mantar protest site allegedly tried to obstruct the shifting process, leading to a brief commotion.

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Related news: 'No treatment without my consent': Sonam Wangchuk's wife pushes back after his hospitalisation

However, it maintained that personnel exercised maximum restraint and carried out the exercise safely.

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Delhi Police also appealed to the protesters at Jantar Mantar to vacate the site peacefully at the earliest.

The action came ahead of a hearing in the Delhi High Court on Wangchuk's deteriorating health.

Two days earlier, the High Court had directed authorities to conduct daily clinical health checks of Wangchuk. Observing that “the life of any citizen is precious”, the court ordered regular medical monitoring and said necessary medical intervention should be provided whenever required.

The court had also told the Centre that “anything and everything should be done to protect Wangchuk’s life”.

A copy of the medical report dated July 13 when Sonam Wangchuk refused to be shifted to a hospital.

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