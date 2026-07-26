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Home / Delhi / Sonam Wangchuk to be discharged from hospital on Monday

Sonam Wangchuk to be discharged from hospital on Monday

Will visit Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi before leaving for Ladakh

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:41 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Sonam Wangchuk in Gurugram on July 24. (@SonamWangchuk66/YT via PTI)
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk will be discharged from Medanta Hospital on Monday and will visit Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi before leaving for Ladakh, his team said.

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Wangchuk, who is recovering in the hospital in Gurugram after he broke his 26-day fast late Friday night, is expected to be discharged at around 11.30 am on Monday.

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After his discharge, he would visit Rajghat before departing.

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He earlier paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on June 28 before launching his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar here to support students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Wangchuk had joined the agitation on June 28 and remained on an indefinite fast for 26 days. He was forcibly shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, where he said he felt like he was being kept in detention.

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Following a Delhi high court order, Wangchuk was shifted to Medanta Hospital.

The 36-day agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), ended on Saturday with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Education Minister. The protest had begun on June 20.

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