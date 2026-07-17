Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike enters Day 20 as doctors report continued weight loss of over 9 kgs

Sonam Wangchuk entered the 20th day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Friday, with the latest medical assessment indicating a further decline in his physical condition even as doctors said he remains under continuous medical supervision.

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According to the morning medical bulletin issued by Dr Satish Lamba, General Physician, Medical Superintendent at The Clinics Hauz Khas and former Delhi Medical Association Secretary, Wangchuk’s weight dropped by another 350 grams over the past 24 hours, bringing it down to 56.55 kg.

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The bulletin recorded his blood pressure at 108/68 mmHg, blood sugar at 80 mg/dL, pulse rate at 72 beats per minute and oxygen saturation (SpO₂) at 96 per cent. Doctors said he was experiencing mild dehydration but remained mentally alert.

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The medical team said Wangchuk continues to remain under round the clock medical vigilance and that his health is being monitored closely as the indefinite fast continues.

Reacting to the latest health update, the Cockroach Janta Party expressed concern over what it described as the continued deterioration in Wangchuk’s condition. The party said every passing day without dialogue with the Government increases the risk to his well-being.

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The party also renewed its appeal to the Government of India to engage with the protesters, address the demands for examination reforms and respond to what it termed the growing concerns of students across the country.