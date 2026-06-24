Sonepat Development Authority studies GMDA’s command centre operations

Senior officers of the Sonepat Metropolitan Development Authority (SMDA), led by Chief Executive Officer Mona Sreenivas, visited the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to study its operations and understand the technology-driven city management model. SMDA plans to adopt a similar framework while setting up its own ICCC in Sonepat.

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The visiting officers received a detailed presentation from Susheel Kumar, head of the Smart City Division, GMDA, on the ICCC’s functioning, key features and integrated services. They were also taken on a guided tour of the facility, where live demonstrations showed how the Centre serves as a central hub for city operations by integrating surveillance, traffic management, grievance redressal, emergency response and various civic services on a single digital platform. The presentation was attended by Suman Bhankar, Additional CEO, GMDA; Veena Hooda, Additional CEO, SMDA; and senior officers of both authorities.

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The officers were informed that GMDA has successfully completed Phase I of its city surveillance project, with more than 1,200 CCTV cameras installed at 218 junctions across Gurugram and Manesar. Under Phase II, another 2,722 CCTV cameras will be installed at 258 locations, along with nearly 300 km of underground optical fibre cable, further strengthening the city’s surveillance network.

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The team was also told that the Gurugram Traffic Police currently issues around 3,500 e-challans daily through GMDA’s intelligent CCTV network, which is equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) and other advanced analytics. The system has significantly reduced the need for manual challaning. In 2025, more than 8,02,194 e-challans were issued, while over 3,43,184 e-challans have already been generated this year through the network.

Officials were further apprised that 2,000 smart street lights of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and 878 street lights of GMDA have been integrated with the ICCC through a Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS). This enables real-time monitoring, fault detection and efficient maintenance. The operational status of each street light can be monitored remotely from the ICCC by the concerned teams.

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Under the Centralised Integrated Water Management System, sensors have been installed at 38 Underground Tanks (UGTs) in Phase I to digitise, monitor and regulate the city’s potable water distribution network. Work is under way to install sensors at another 251 UGTs to strengthen equitable water distribution across the city. In the next phase, GMDA also plans to install flow meters along its sewer network for real-time monitoring of sewage flow.

The delegation was also briefed on GMDA’s technology-enabled waste management initiatives. A total of 45 CCTV cameras have been installed at the Bandhwari landfill site and secondary garbage collection points, along with 26 smart floodlights. All these systems have been integrated with the ICCC for round-the-clock monitoring of waste management operations, illegal dumping and waste transportation.

GMDA also outlined its vision of creating a comprehensive city data bank by integrating police databases and other information sources, including social media platforms. The initiative aims to leverage Artificial Intelligence for crime detection, traffic management, facial recognition and advanced data analytics.

Mona Sreenivas praised the extensive integration of civic services and departments on a unified digital platform. She said enhanced data analytics and AI would play a crucial role in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the new Integrated Command and Control Centres being established across the country.