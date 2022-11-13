Song released on environment awareness

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 12

Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, released a video song to spread environmental awareness at a function here today.

The song — Sikhar Dupehra — comes at a time when the entire North India is amidst severe pollution. Bollywood Actor Rakul Preet Singh had earlier released the poster of the song.

Sahney said climate change was a global threat which needed to be fought collectively. The track is out now on all digital platforms featuring stunning renditions by Vikram Sahney and Hargun Kaur filmed by Jagmeet Bal.

He had also released a short film for creating awareness against stubble burning last month.

A mega plantation drive was also initiated by planting over 1,000 saplings at the world class skill centre, ITI campus, Jail Road, New Delhi. Around 1,000 students participated in this initiative by doing plantation and taking a vow of saving environment.