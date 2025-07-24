DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / Sonia Gandhi joins INDIA-bloc protest in Parliament complex against EC's Bihar move

Sonia Gandhi joins INDIA-bloc protest in Parliament complex against EC's Bihar move

Ahead of the start of the day's proceedings, top leaders and MPs of the opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, TMC, Samajwadi Party, JMM, RJD and Left parties, assembled outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans against the government and the SIR of electoral rolls
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:20 PM Jul 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other opposition MPs protest during the Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo
Advertisement

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined Opposition-bloc INDIA's protest in the Parliament House complex against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar.

Advertisement

Opposition MPs, right from the start of the ongoing Monsoon Session, have been demanding the rollback of EC's SIR move in Bihar. The Opposition has also been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.

Ahead of the start of the day's proceedings, top leaders and MPs of the opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, TMC, Samajwadi Party, JMM, RJD and Left parties, assembled outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans against the government and the SIR of electoral rolls.

Advertisement

Top leaders from the Congress, including Sonia Gandhi, general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party's Ziaur Rahman Barq, TMC's Kirti Azad, DMK's A Raja, besides others, raised slogans like "Save democracy" and "Stop vote-bandi".

They put up a huge banner in front of them, which read 'SIR- Loktantra par Vaar', as they lined up on the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament and staged a protest for the third consecutive day.

Advertisement

The Opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging that the EC's exercise was aimed at disenfranchising voters in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts