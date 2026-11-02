Sonia Gandhi joins Insta and the race to win young hearts

Sonia Gandhi's Meta entry dominated the headlines this week. At the core of discussions was its motivation, timing and purpose. The fact that Gandhi, the longest-serving Congress president in the party's history, resisted the temptation of joining social media platforms for decades, was, in itself, an important story.

And now that she has joined Instagram and X, the more important bit is what made her bite the bullet now.

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The answer, sources say, lies in plain arithmetic. On May 16, this year, US-based Abhijit Dipke showed conventional Indian politicians what they never imagined could be true.

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Within hours of its launch, Dipke's satirical online movement Cockroach Janta Party amassed over 20 million followers on Instagram, surpassing established political handles like the BJP, which had 8.8 million followers at the time, and the Congress, which had over 13 million. Memes, satire, mockery around the burning NEET-UG paper leak issue powered the CJP to an extent that within two months of its launch, the movement secured the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, something principal opposition party Congress had not achieved in the entire period of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.

With her Instagram, followed by X entry, Sonia Gandhi, like PM Modi, seeks to join the race to win the Gen-Z heart, as the language and idiom of politics undergo drastic change.

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Prior to Sonia Gandhi, PM Modi was seen actively courting the youth with his self-shot Insta reels, where he directly engaged Gen-Z on exam reforms and other issues of concern.

After his government was embattled by the CJP over the NEET paper leak issue, the prime minister posted seven engagement reels on Insta, in a major break from the past strategy of text and political rally-based communication with the youth.

Even the lexicon of political engagement of top leaders is slowly changing, thanks to India's youngsters who are preferring videos over text.

Modi for example surprised many when he recently jabbed the Congress for a near-comprehensive rout in the 28-seat Legislative Council election across four key states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats the Congress won?,” the PM said, using the face with monocle emoji to connect with the youth.

The post mustered 14.6 million views - much higher than the average views PM's posts generally garner. It was believed the youth had caught on with the message.

Sonia Gandhi is likewise adopting the language that today's youngsters know, understand and use.

Making an X debut with the introduction to her upcoming memoirs, the former Congress chief deployed both text and video to say her thing.

“In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge, my journey of love began. Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On November 10, I share that world with you,” she said, talking about HarperCollins India publication "Belonging: A Journey of Love". The message went viral with over 3 million hits.

In another post later, Sonia Gandhi used casual language to stress her story.

"There’s bound to be some tamasha when this book comes out. After all, others have spent decades telling my ‘story’, now it’s my turn,” she said, catching eyeballs with the use of the Hindi word “tamasha” while being chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary party, someone who no one expects would use colloquial references to make serious political points.

But India's youth are now clearly driving the political debate, its language, and sometimes even the outcome (Pradhan's resignation being a case in point).

That Gandhi joined X and Insta nearly 20 and 16 years after the respective launch of the platforms also tells a story.

Though a section of Congress insiders say Sonia Gandhi's Meta appearance is timed with the launch of her book in a clear and apparent marketing strategy, a wider section says the former Congress president's Meta entry was long awaited and will boost the Congress politically.

Even though Sonia Gandhi retired from active politics after Mallikarjun Kharge was elected the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years, she remains the party's most trusted figure and mascot.

Though Rahul Gandhi is now freely shaping the organisation in his mould, old timers still cite the absence of Sonia Gandhi's “political acumen and heft” as the reason behind Congress' electoral decline.

“Sonia Gandhi can fill the gap through social media communication," says a Congress insider pointing to the string of election losses the party has faced of late and the challenge of another tough upcoming poll season involving seven states in 2027.

Among these seven, the Congress is in power in just Himachal Pradesh, where it is facing severe anti-incumbency. In Punjab, where as principal opposition party it should have been a natural beneficiary of the AAP's alleged failings, the outfit is struggling to shape the pre-poll narrative.

It is in some of these weak spots that Sonia Gandhi's Meta engagement may fit or at least so the Congress, in power now in only three (Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal) states on its own, hopes.