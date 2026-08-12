Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood links 2020 Delhi riots to Trump visit

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership of ignoring an alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, claiming that the violence was timed to coincide with then US President Donald Trump’s high-profile visit to India.

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Speaking in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Sood alleged that the riots were part of an attempt to tarnish India’s image when global attention was focused on the national capital. He also criticised senior AAP leaders for defending former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who has been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 26-year-old Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma.

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Sood cited statements by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to allege “political double standards” within the party.

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He said Kejriwal had stated that any AAP member found guilty should receive “double punishment”, while Khan had publicly defended Hussain on March 8, 2020.

Sood also presented a timeline from December 2019 to February 2020. He alleged that speeches by Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid referred to Trump’s visit while calling for mobilisation and road blockades, or “chakka jam”. Both have been accused in cases related to the riots.

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Protests and road blockades began around February 22-23 near Jafrabad Metro Station, followed by clashes in the Maujpur-Jafrabad area. On February 24, North-East Delhi witnessed arson, stone-pelting and petrol-bomb attacks. Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal was killed during the violence.

Sood also referred to the death of IB officer Ankit Sharma on February 25. He alleged that Sharma was dragged by a mob in Chand Bagh, stabbed and thrown into a drain. The minister described the alleged strategy behind the violence as a five-stage “toolkit”: narrative, mobilisation, coordination, escalation and violence, followed by victimhood.

He also accused political representatives and those shaping public narratives of defending those responsible for the violence while blaming law enforcement agencies.

Sood said the Delhi government under PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta would not allow the city to become “hostage” to any political toolkit or conspiracy aimed at disrupting national security and social harmony.