Soon, evening tours on AC bus from PM Museum to national War Memorial

In a push to boost tourism in the Capital, the Delhi Government will soon launch an air-conditioned electric bus service to ferry visitors from the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalya (Prime Minister Museum) to the National War Memorial on an evening tour. The service is expected to be rolled out by mid-July, according to a senior official from the Tourism Department.

The specially designed buses will be visually distinct, with a unique colour scheme, and will be operated in collaboration with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

“We are planning to start evening tours from the Prime Minister Museum to the War Memorial. The aim is to attract both domestic and international tourists visiting Delhi,” said the official. The ride will cost Rs 500 for adults and Rs 300 for children aged between 6 and 12. There will also be a tourist guide who will inform visitors about the historical and cultural significance of the places they will be taken to.

The buses may also be used for school outings in the morning hours. It will done in collaboration with the Directorate of Education.

This tourism initiative aligns with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s recent budget speech in which she announced plans to develop a new tourist circuit covering major landmarks such as the War Memorial, Kartavya Path, Prime Minister Museum, and the New Parliament House.

The Tourism Department had earlier explored reviving the Hop-on Hop-off (HoHo) bus model, which was discontinued in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, officials felt the model was not practical in Delhi due to heavy traffic and logistical challenges.

“While HoHo buses work well abroad due to frequent availability, Delhi’s traffic doesn’t allow for such regularity,” the official explained.

There were also discussions about themed tours — for example around markets or heritage sites — with different coloured buses for each. “But the idea of market tours didn’t seem viable as tourists might prefer to explore such areas independently rather than via a guided bus service,” the official said.