Soumyashree case: NSUI leads protest at Odisha CM's residence, AISA activists detained

Soumyashree case: NSUI leads protest at Odisha CM’s residence, AISA activists detained

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:04 AM Jul 18, 2025 IST
Members of several student organisations protest outside Odisha Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.
The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) led a massive protest outside the residence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Thursday, demanding justice for Soumyashree Bisi — a student who died following severe sexual harassment and institutional negligence.

Addressing the protest, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary said, “The Higher Education Minister of Odisha must resign immediately. We demand a fair and independent judicial inquiry into the Soumyashree Bisi case. NSUI will not rest until justice is served. The state machinery has failed in its responsibility to protect its daughters, and we will continue this fight across the country until there is full accountability.”

Meanwhile, AISA activists and students from various institutions staged a protest outside Odisha Bhavan, demanding justice for Soumyashree and accountability from the Odisha government. The protest coincided with the Odisha Bandh called by the Opposition in the state.

The demonstrators demanded the resignation of the Odisha Chief Minister and Education Minister.

However, the Delhi Police swiftly detained all protesters, including AISA Delhi president Comrade Saiyed and AISA Jamia secretary Comrade Saurabh.

In its statement, AISA said, “While the BJP-RSS machine protects perpetrators, they seem to have no scathes about assaulting those demanding justice — whether in Odisha or in Delhi!”

