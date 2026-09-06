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Home / Delhi / South Delhi building collapse: People trapped under debris calling on phones for help

South Delhi building collapse: People trapped under debris calling on phones for help

Anil Sharma, who was at the spot, says the collapsed building was being used as a paying-guest accommodation for college students and that several students are believed to be trapped inside

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:33 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Police personnel and NDRF rescue teams at Satya Niketan in southwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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Students trapped beneath the debris of a collapsed building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan made phone calls from under the rubble, raising hopes that survivors could still be rescued, South-West Delhi MLA Anil Sharma said on Sunday.

Related News: It felt like an earthquake: Eyewitnesses at building collapse site in Delhi's Satya Niketan

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Sharma, who was at the spot, said the collapsed building was being used as a paying-guest accommodation for college students and that several students were believed to be trapped inside. He said the exact number of people trapped could not be immediately ascertained.

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“Some students are even making calls from within, and it appears there are still others trapped inside, so rescue efforts are ongoing,” Sharma said.

He added that several students had already been rescued and that the entire government machinery was focused on rescuing those still trapped.

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The exact number of people trapped and the cause of the collapse were yet to be ascertained.

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