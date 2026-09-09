South Delhi building collapse: PG operator arrested

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the operator of the Paying Guest (PG) accommodation housed in the building that collapsed in Southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan on Sunday, killing seven people.

The PG operator, identified as Sudhanshu, has been arrested in connection with the building collapse case, an official said. The arrest comes as part of the ongoing investigation into the collapse, which has raised questions over the safety and management of the premises.

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Police had earlier arrested Hariram Gupta (81), his wife Urmila (75), and their son Mahesh (52).

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Police said the property is registered in Urmila’s name, while it was being managed and run by her husband and son.

According to the police, Hariram, a retired IAF sergeant, had electricity connections in his name for two floors of the building.

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Supreme Court to take up matter

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took cognisance of the Satya Niketan building collapse and said it would take up the matter on September 10.

A Bench led by Justice A Amanullah turned down Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s request to allow the issue to be dealt with by the Delhi High Court, which is already hearing a PIL related to the case.

“We already have something in mind. It has to be on a pan-India basis. We may get it (PIL pending in Delhi HC) transferred here (to SC). We will take it up the day after tomorrow,” the Bench said.

Terming the incident as “horrific”, Mehta told the Bench that the matter needed to be handled independently, and that the Delhi High Court had already taken it up.

“It is a horrific incident. Our hearts go out to the children and parents. A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court. We can file a transfer petition, but I am pointing out the order that was passed,” Mehta said.

The High Court had ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct a high-level inquiry to find out if the building had valid construction permissions and to identify officials responsible for any lapses, he said.

Delhi to frame PG regulation policy

Meanwhile, the Delhi government would introduce a comprehensive policy to regulate PG accommodations within the next one to two months, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said on Tuesday.

The Urban Development Department is already working on a PG policy, Sood said, adding that the government had decided to expedite the process following the Satya Niketan tragedy.

"This tragic incident has forced us to speed up the implementation of the Gauba Committee report and frame a policy that addresses everyone’s concerns,” Sood said.

The proposed Paying Guest Accommodation Regulation and Safety Bill, 2026, is expected to introduce mandatory operating licences for PGs, zone-wise rent bands, structural and fire safety audits, and a central government portal for PG accommodations.