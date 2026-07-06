South Delhi dowry death: Husband held after newlywed jumps off flat

Delhi Police on Monday said that the husband of the newlywed woman who allegedly jumped off from the NDMC flats in Palika Kunj, south Delhi, has been arrested.

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The husband of the victim named Arastu Sikka has been arrested and a case under sections of dowry death has been registered at police station Lodhi Colony, an official said.

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According to police the deceased, identified as Akriti (28), a resident of Pushp Vihar, was found critically injured after an alleged fall from the B-Block of NDMC flats at Palika Kunj on Saturday.

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Akriti worked as a Sales Executive at a private company in Chhatarpur. She had married Arastu Sikka on April 24 this year, and the couple had been married for only about two and a half months.

Akriti’s family has accused her husband and in-laws of harassing her for dowry and murdering her. They alleged that an attempt is being made to portray the incident as a suicide in order to shield the accused.

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The family claimed that Akriti was subjected to physical abuse by her husband soon after the marriage and was continuously harassed over dowry demands.

According to her relatives, theirs was a love-cum-arranged marriage. Akriti had initially become friends with Arastu’s sister, Agastika Sikka, and later entered into a relationship with Arastu, which eventually led to their marriage.

The family maintains that Akriti’s death occurred under highly suspicious circumstances and has demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the case.