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Home / Delhi / South Delhi dowry death: Husband held after newlywed jumps off flat

South Delhi dowry death: Husband held after newlywed jumps off flat

The deceased, identified as Akriti (28), a resident of Pushp Vihar, was found critically injured after an alleged fall from B-Block of NDMC flats

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:08 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police on Monday said that the husband of the newlywed woman who allegedly jumped off from the NDMC flats in Palika Kunj, south Delhi, has been arrested.

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The husband of the victim named Arastu Sikka has been arrested and a case under sections of dowry death has been registered at police station Lodhi Colony, an official said. 

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According to police the deceased, identified as Akriti (28), a resident of Pushp Vihar, was found critically injured after an alleged fall from the B-Block of NDMC flats at Palika Kunj on Saturday.

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Akriti worked as a Sales Executive at a private company in Chhatarpur. She had married Arastu Sikka on April 24 this year, and the couple had been married for only about two and a half months.

Akriti’s family has accused her husband and in-laws of harassing her for dowry and murdering her. They alleged that an attempt is being made to portray the incident as a suicide in order to shield the accused.

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The family claimed that Akriti was subjected to physical abuse by her husband soon after the marriage and was continuously harassed over dowry demands.

According to her relatives, theirs was a love-cum-arranged marriage. Akriti had initially become friends with Arastu’s sister, Agastika Sikka, and later entered into a relationship with Arastu, which eventually led to their marriage.

The family maintains that Akriti’s death occurred under highly suspicious circumstances and has demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the case.

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