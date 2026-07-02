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Home / Delhi / South Delhi MP Bidhuri submits SIR form, urges voters to enrol

South Delhi MP Bidhuri submits SIR form, urges voters to enrol

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:37 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Bidhuri.
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South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday submitted his enumeration form for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and urged residents to participate in the voter list revision exercise.

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A team led by South-East District Magistrate Shravan Bagaria visited Bidhuri’s official residence on Zakir Hussain Marg, where the MP completed the form. Bidhuri said the process was simple and convenient.

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He appealed to voters to cooperate with election officials, saying the revision would help prepare an error-free electoral roll. Bidhuri urged eligible voters to fill in their enumeration forms and submit them to their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) within the stipulated time. The SIR of electoral rolls in Delhi began on Tuesday as part of the Election Commission’s exercise to update and verify the voters’ list.

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