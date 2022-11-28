South Delhi school receives bomb threat in e-mail

New Delhi, November 28
A top private school in south Delhi on Monday received an email claiming a bomb inside the campus, following which the premises were evacuated for a thorough search, police said.
On Monday at 1.19 pm, an email was received on the official mail account of the Indian Public School, Sadiq Nagar, regarding a bomb being placed in the premises of the school, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.
The local police were informed and the bomb disposal squad and dog squad along with the Defence Colony police station staff reached the spot. The school campus was evacuated and a thorough search was done, Chowdhary said.
However, no bomb was recovered.
It seems to be a mischief, police said, adding that the details of the email are being checked by the cyber team.
