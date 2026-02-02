DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Home / Delhi / Speaker Gupta thumbs up for record capex allocation

Speaker Gupta thumbs up for record capex allocation

Says Budget strongly reflects PM’s visionary leadership

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:06 AM Feb 02, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta
Vijender Gupta, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, on Sunday congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget for 2026-27, describing it as a landmark and visionary exercise that lays a strong roadmap for building a Viksit Bharat.

He said the Budget reflected a comprehensive, forward-looking vision of national transformation with a clear focus on self-reliance, inclusive growth and trust-based governance.

Welcoming the record public capital expenditure of Rs 12.2 lakh crore on infrastructure, Gupta said the massive investment would act as a powerful engine of growth by strengthening physical and digital infrastructure. He noted that the sustained infrastructure push would catalyse employment generation, boost productivity and improve logistics efficiency, thereby enhancing India’s overall economic competitiveness.

The Speaker said the Budget strongly reflected the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his commitment to building a developed, self-reliant and inclusive India by 2047. He underlined that the Prime Minister’s development vision rests on four pillars — the poor, farmers, youth and women. He said the Budget translated this vision into actionable policies through investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, human capital and social security.

Gupta appreciated the strategic thrust on deep tech and advanced manufacturing, including the launch of India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and the development of Rare Earth Corridors. He said initiatives aimed at MSMEs, exports and domestic manufacturing would integrate Indian industry with global value chains and empower small entrepreneurs and artisans.

Highlighting the Budget’s pro-people and pro-poor orientation, he welcomed measures focused on farmers, cattle owners and women, including agriculture advisory services, fisheries development, animal husbandry support and initiatives under Nari Shakti. He also lauded steps in social infrastructure and urban development such as Day Care Cancer Centres, mental health upgrades, urban growth initiatives and rationalisation of the TCS on travel, education and medical remittances.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

